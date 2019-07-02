Spider-Man Fans Confused Over Jake Gyllenhaal's Comments About Not Bathing
Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal said that “I find bathing to be less necessary” and fans have some thoughts. The actor sat down with Vanity Fair to promote Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean perfume and talked about how he personally handled hygiene. Now, luckily for us all, he’s still brushing his teeth every day and practices excellent manners. But, it’s hard not to get tripped up when a famous actor says that they don’t bathe every day. His rationale stems from the idea of not drying out your skin by constant bathing. Most doctors would say that in infancy, that may be the case, but once you reach a certain age, it’s more than okay to look out for the people around you by getting a good scrub on. (Anyone who’s ever taken a ride on a subway, train, bus, or trolley in any degree of heat is nodding along right now.) Despite those concerns, Gyllenhaal is basically unbothered by that perception. He follows a couple of other high-profile celebrities that also said they don’t regularly bathe.
Tom on the set of Spider-Man with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/z7P7PdduNc— Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) August 6, 2021
“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal explained. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Do you think the Mysterio actor is absolutely fine? Let us know down in the comments!
Whew. My lord
tom holland after inhaling jake gyllenhaal’s odour on the spiderman set pic.twitter.com/Rbu247cVdM— tabitha (@filmmaddens) August 6, 2021
Wild times
@ jake gyllenhaal and other musty ass celebrities take notes pic.twitter.com/NvCsN8FNVc— joey⁷ (@cevanstar) August 6, 2021
Twilight
pov: you’re starring in a film with Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/0Yow6PTJgT— bec⁷ #1 Evapopper💐 (@jmnftagustd) August 6, 2021
Practical effects
fun fact: the gas that Mysterio omits isn't CGI, it's just Jake Gyllenhaal's rancid stench pic.twitter.com/dnrol9IN8Q— jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) August 6, 2021
A tale of two different careers
Jake Gyllenhaal revealing he smells real bad just in time for the "we are never getting back together" era coming back.... taylor's mind— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 6, 2021
Weird times
Celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ashton Kutcher are really out here thinking that "not bathing" is the next big trend. pic.twitter.com/oW4YM5oY1u— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 6, 2021
Lot of mask jokes going on
BREAKING NEWS: Tom Holland has divorced Jake Gyllenhaal because he does not shower.
[Source: Deadline] pic.twitter.com/HVk74bT3aW— robin holland💭 (@peterscurl) August 6, 2021
Not the spray
me if i see ashton kutcher, mila kunis, & jake gyllenhaal on the street— j. (@bvffysfilms) August 6, 2021
pic.twitter.com/F139KZkog6