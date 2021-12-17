Spider-Man 3 Fans Are Buzzing About Mysterio Possibly Returning

After some Mysterio Easter Eggs popped up on the set of Spider-Man 3, some fans are wondering if the villain will be appearing again. Spider-Man: Far From Home was full of allusions that Peter’s victory against the trickster might not be permanent. Then, the massive post-credits scene effectively blew up his life and lent more credence to the idea of Jake Gyllenhaal’s villain being alive. But, there are poster’s on-set with “I Believe” and the visage of that iconic fishbowl floating around. So, the fandom got wind of that development and are preparing for nearly everything in Spider-Man 3. It does not help that there are various rumors of everyone from Andrew Garfield to Tobey Maguire popping up in the movie too. Things are shaping up to be an all-out fan service buffet in the next movie.

team mysterio or team spidey pic.twitter.com/j45EwBquHp — ley (@hllndscarlet) January 17, 2021

On the special features for Spider-Man: Far From Home, costume designer Michael Mooney revealed the process to craft Gyllenhaal’s iconic look.

"When we first started making this, we were told it wouldn't be for the actor, but we were making it for a visual effects reference," Mooney explained. "It was doubtable anyone would actually be able to wear it. As it moved on, the next thing we knew, Jake [Gyllenhaal] was going to wear it on set."

"Mysterio is just an iconic villain, and we discussed various villains, but we kept coming back to Mysterio," writer Erik Sommers added. "He really seemed like the next logical choice, but the challenge was how to update the Mysterio from the source material, the comics, into someone that we would see in the MCU. So, it just came down to a lot of conversations with the creative team about how we would update Mysterio, how we would make someone who in the comics is a stuntman, special effects guy with strings on his shoes, into someone that we would see coming up against Spider-Man in an MCU movie."

