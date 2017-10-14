Peter Parker Kisses [Spoiler] In Amazing Spider-Man

It’s been a rough month for Peter Parker, but that big kiss at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #789 should raise his spirits considerably.

Spoilers incoming for Amazing Spider-Man #789, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Thanks to Ben Reilly attempting to bring people back to life, Peter was forced to sacrifice his own technology to contain the Carrion virus. Despite saving everyone from becoming infected, the citizens at large only know that their Parker tech malfunctioned, causing Parker Industries to fall under the weight of outcry and tumbling stock.

That’s made Peter a villain in some people’s eyes and a bumbling idiot in others, but the truth is known by a select few, including Bobbi Morse, aka Mockingbird. Peter’s currently crashing at her apartment but is constantly met with anger and hatred when he steps out of the house. Morse tries to get him out of his funk (and to do the laundry), but that doesn’t go as planned.

Morse comes home to see a dejected Parker laying on the couch. She throws his costume at him and the two take off to go on patrol. The trip does Peter some good, especially when the two stumble upon the Griffin, who, well, is stealing Empanadas. Can’t blame him really, have you ever had an Empanada? They’re amazing!

Okay, back to the story. After a satisfying fight, the two return to Bobbi’s home. As the two take a drink, Bobbi says “This? This is a good look on you. C’mere…”, and the two heroes share a big kiss.

It turns out Peter’s life isn’t so bad after all.

The two have been circling each other for some time, but it seems good things are in store for Marvel’s latest couple.

You can view the spoiler image in the gallery, and for more details, you can find the official description below.

The Amazing Spider-Man #789 is written by Dan Slott and Robert Thompson with art by Mark Bagley and Stuart Immonen. The description is below.

THE FALL OF PARKER Part 1. Down on your luck Peter Parker is back, for good or ill. New York has changed, and so has Peter – but entering a new phase of his Spider-Man life isn’t easy; neither are new relationships OR new foes. Peter Parker is not the Spider-Man you remember, but why is he taking his fight to THE DAILY BUGLE? And what happened to PARKER INDUSTRIES? PLUS: Includes 3 bonus MARVEL PRIMER PAGES! Story by Robbie Thompson and art by Mark Bagley!

The Amazing Spider-Man #789 is in stores now.