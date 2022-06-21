Spider-Man Fans in Heated Debate Over Kraven the Hunter Being Described as Animal Lover in New Sony Film

Kraven the Hunter has Marvel fans debating the villain online. A new interview surrounding the Sony movie has people questioning if the big game hunter is an outright bad guy or if he's an anti-hero. It would seem a lot of comic readers believe his question is completely ridiculous. Most of his history on the page suggests Kraven is a complete villain. Aaron Taylor-Johnson actually said that his character was "an animal lover and a protector of the natural world." Those comments spiraling out of CineEurope sent social media into a tizzy. Well, it's not hard to see why. People don't usually associate big game hunting with a love of animals. So, the keyboards are whirring early this week.

Amidst all this squabbling, Ariana DeBose was asked about how filming was going by Deadline. She says things are absolutely on-track so far.

He's literally called Kraven the HUNTER! https://t.co/03RbcrA6Oz — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) June 21, 2022

"It's cool. It's going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I'm allowed to say about it, I think it's going swimmingly," DeBose revealed. "Yeah. I'm proud of them, I think all of these franchise pieces, it's all about your growth. And it's exciting to be a part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they're just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don't like work experiences, period, where I feel like I'm asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That's my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022."

