Kraven the Hunter Star Confirms Spider-Man Spinoff Was Shot On Location

While a majority of Marvel movies are filmed on sound stages with tons of CGI effects, Aaron Taylor-Johnson confirms Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter was filmed on location. Taylor-Johnson is part of the cast of Bullet Train, an upcoming Sony flick directed by David Leitch. As for Kraven the Hunter, it takes place in Sony's Spider-Man Universe of movies that include Morbius, Venom, and the already announced Madame Web. Aaron Taylor-Johnson made an appearance during Sony's presentation at the CineEurope conference, where he dropped the location nugget regarding the Kraven shoot that's just wrapped filming.

According to Variety, Taylor-Johnson spoke about Kraven being "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes — Spider Man's number one rival." While that's clearly up for debate – fans will be quick to point to villains such as Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom as bigger adversaries – he did find joy in his character "not an alien, or a wizard. He's just a hunter, a human with conviction. An animal lover and a protector of the natural world. He's a very, very cool character." He also added that compared to his fellow Marvel movies, "this one is shot entirely on location."

Aaron-Taylor Johnson stars alongside Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Karen Fukuhara, and more in Bullet Train, an adaptation of author Kotaro Isaka's novel of the same name. Pitt plays the assassin named Ladybug, who takes on a mission that places him on the fastest bullet train in Japan next to other world-class killers.

"I watched (the movie) last week and I was literally howling with laughter to the point that I almost peed on my seat a little. But honestly, this is the summer movie you do not want to miss — I am not kidding," said Taylor-Johnson. "It follows the ultimate legend Brad Pitt like you've never seen him before, surrounded by an incredible ensemble of absolutely bombastic, unhinged assassins who are connected but with conflicting agendas. You just can't help but love Brad Pitt. I mean, he is the most handsome man in the world, but is also a comic genius."

"It's cool. It's going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I'm allowed to say about it, I think it's going swimmingly," Academy-award-winning actor Ariana DeBose told Deadline regarding the Kraven the Hunter shoot. "Yeah. I'm proud of them," she added when Deadline brought up the fact that Marvel seems to be pushing for change. "I think all of these franchise pieces, it's all about your growth. And it's exciting to be a part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they're just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don't like work experiences, period, where I feel like I'm asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That's my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022." DeBose is playing Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is also a Spider-Man villain and former lover of Kraven.

How do you feel about Kraven the Hunter being filmed on location? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!