Spider-Man Spinoff Madame Web Adds Parks and Rec Star Adam Scott





Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott is joining Sony's Madame Web movie. Deadline reports that the actor will link up with Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, and Celeste O'Connor for the Sony movie. Not a lot is known about the project at this time. Yesterday, reports of the film's time period lit up social media. Apparently, Madame Web will take place in the early 2000s as fans marveled at images of Beyonce posters and mentions of Palm Pilot phones in tweets. It's an interesting angle for a movie that seems to be positioning all the larger Spider-Verse content that is heading to theaters in live-action. While a lot of the early Spidey spinoffs seemed to be establishing villains for an eventual Sinister Six, this one is poised to give the Marvel hero some allies. The part that Scott will play in the movie is unknown at this time.

Last year around Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, Sony executive Sanford Panitch said that there was a plan for their assembled Spider-Verse. As more projects get announced, the roadmap has become a bit more clear.

"There actually is a plan," Sony executive Sanford Panitch explained. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Sweeney, who is coming off of some beloved performances in Euphoria and The Wide Lotus, got asked about why she picked this project. The actress explained her process to The Hollywood Reporter and indicated that she really was a fan of Marvel. This is something like a dream fulfilled.

"Oh my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever. So I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that's what I feel like I'm getting to be a part of with Madame Web," Sweeney revealed.

Do you like this addition to the Madame Web movie? Let us know in the comments!