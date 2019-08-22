Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Appears on Marvel’s D23 Banner

If things stay as they are, the partnership between Marvel Studios and Sony over the use of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is likely over, as the two sides are reportedly at odds over contract negotiations. Disney wants a massive cut of the film profits, Sony doesn’t want to give the House of Mouse any more than it already has, so here we are. No more Peter Parker in the MCU. The fans certainly hate the idea and a few poorly timed banners at Disney’s D23 Expo are only adding fuel to the fire.

D23 kicks off this weekend in Anaheim, California, celebrating all things Disney. This of course includes Marvel Studios and the MCU. Those in town for the convention have started posting photos of the ads and banners around the Anaheim Convention Center online, and they are sure to make Marvel fans sigh. The main Marvel banner features just three heroes: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

If you take a look at the Instagram slideshow below, the Marvel Studios banner is in the fourth photo. Check it out:

It’s very clear that the folks putting together the D23 ads and decorations didn’t have any idea that the Spider-Man may not be a part of the franchise just a few days ahead of the event. Honestly, most people probably didn’t know this was on the horizon. Disney and Sony have been talking about the issue and it seemed to fall apart pretty suddenly, at least in the public eye.

Things escalated a few hours after the initial report of the Spider-Man break-up surfaced when Sony released a statement, basically laying the blame at Disney’s feet.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Of course, this could all just be a negotiating tactic being made by one or both of the companies, hoping to get the other to budge. There’s a good chance this whole ordeal is far from over.