New Look At Spider-Man’s Possible New Costume In The MCU

Spider-Man is getting a brand new costume in the MCU, and now we have an even better look at it.

The new suit debuted in concept art from Disneyland’s Marvel-themed experiences and showed a more classic take on the costume that is closer to Homecoming than Iron Spider. A new piece of art reveals though that it will still feature a few modern details.

As noted previously, the suit features the traditional red and blue color scheme, with black bands around the wrists (web shooters). The lines are also more traditional, but in this shot, it does look like there are bright blue lines coursing through the suit. Whether those are lit up when certain abilities are used or are just woven straight into the suit remains to be seen, but just about everything else is classic Spidey.

During #MarvelSummer, Spider-Man will meet Guests who booked a Marvel Package in this new MCU costume: pic.twitter.com/h1qzQ0CSts — ED92 (@ED92live) March 20, 2018

The Spider-symbol also received an upgrade, going with something in between the smaller logo from Homecoming and Captain America Civil War and the larger logo from Amazing Spider-Man. You can check out the new costume in the image above.

As to why he trades in his Iron Spider costume, that will likely be learned in Avengers: Infinity War, but heroes typically receive a costume change with every film, so at least some tweaks to his suit were expected.

The new Marvel experiences will be found at the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland, and will feature more than just the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout experience. Other experiences will include an Iron Man and Avengers based ride, as well as a live-action production called Marvel Summer of Super Heroes. An Ant-Man and The Wasp ride will also find a home at Hong Kong Disneyland.

As for Spider-Man, he’ll net show up in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27.