Spider-Man: No Way Home Set to Cross $800 Million Domestically at the Box Office

Now three months after its theatrical debut, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to roll in the dough at the box office. In fact, it’s possible the threequel will eventually set another milestone within the next week, becoming just the third movie in history to gross over $800 million at the United States box office. After netting another $3.2 million over the weekend, the Tom Holland vehicle now stands at $707.56 million made domestically, meaning it will take just another weekend or two to cross the fabled threshold.

The only two movies to make more than $800 million in America include Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million).

Globally, the Jon Watts flick slowly approaches the monstrous $2 billion mark. Through Sunday, the feature has grossed an astonishing $1.88 billion worldwide.

“We’re all incredibly proud of the film. It would obviously be a huge honor if it was nominated for an Oscar, but that’s not how we like to validate ourselves,” Holland told FOX 5 Washington DC in January when asked about Spider-Man‘s Oscar chances. “We like to validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public, and so far that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I’ve already achieved everything I would like to.”

“You see these fan reactions of Andrew coming through that portal, and I’ve never seen anything like that in the theater before. I’ve never seen that kind of audience reaction. And to be a part of that was so emotional,” Holland added. “I can’t watch those videos without getting really, really emotional. At the premiere, I was in floods of tears at the end of that movie. It was a combination of how proud I am of the movie, how great the movie was, how emotional I was about the kind of end of this chapter, and what we’ve all achieved.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase through digital marketplaces.

