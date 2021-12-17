Marvel Fans Are Hyped for Spider-Man's New Black and Gold Costume in No Way Home

By Charlie Ridgely

Marvel kicked off Friday morning with a pretty massive Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal, showing off the toys that feature the new Spidey suit that Peter Parker will be wearing in the film. There are a couple of new looks for Peter this time around, including an updated version of the red, blue, and gold suit he has worn in previous movies. However, there is also a suit that is completely out of left field this time around and it seems to be catching the eye of fans.

One of the new Spider-Man suits is simply referred to as the "black and gold suit," and it's pretty easy to see why. It has the classic Spidey suit patterns on it, but the base of the suit is black and the lines all over it are gold.

There's no telling where this suit comes from, or if it possesses some different powers to aid Peter in his journey, but it is certainly unlike the other suits we've seen him wear in the MCU to this point.

As you can imagine, the folks on Twitter have plenty of thoughts on the matter.

Looks Good, Actually

Supremacy

Can't Wait

WOW OH WOW

For the Win

So Cool

Drop the Merch

Finally

Secret Wars?

Thinking Very Hard

