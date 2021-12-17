Marvel Fans Are Hyped for Spider-Man's New Black and Gold Costume in No Way Home
Marvel kicked off Friday morning with a pretty massive Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal, showing off the toys that feature the new Spidey suit that Peter Parker will be wearing in the film. There are a couple of new looks for Peter this time around, including an updated version of the red, blue, and gold suit he has worn in previous movies. However, there is also a suit that is completely out of left field this time around and it seems to be catching the eye of fans.
One of the new Spider-Man suits is simply referred to as the "black and gold suit," and it's pretty easy to see why. It has the classic Spidey suit patterns on it, but the base of the suit is black and the lines all over it are gold.
There's no telling where this suit comes from, or if it possesses some different powers to aid Peter in his journey, but it is certainly unlike the other suits we've seen him wear in the MCU to this point.
As you can imagine, the folks on Twitter have plenty of thoughts on the matter.
Looks Good, Actually
prevnext
the black and gold color combination looks so good actually pic.twitter.com/7SQ6aSeFBC— ✪↯ (@616soldat) July 2, 2021
Supremacy
prevnext
black and gold supremacy pic.twitter.com/8gMuaLLJYC— jas🌠 (@infinitebrie) July 2, 2021
Can't Wait
prevnext
the black and gold suit is gonna look so good I can’t wait pic.twitter.com/wBJPSlJXqY— joni ✵ (@spideysbrie) July 2, 2021
WOW OH WOW
prevnext
WOW OH WOW pic.twitter.com/39il1Es882— ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) July 2, 2021
For the Win
prevnext
Black and Gold Suit for the win!! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/h5xW60UuoX— Ziggy (@mrjafri) July 2, 2021
So Cool
prevnext
The black and gold suit is going to look so cool 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9H2V9QICqh— Mel🌷 (@lemcaw) July 2, 2021
Drop the Merch
prevnext
THE BLACK AND GOLD SPIDEY SUIT IN NO WAY HOME IS THE NEW LOVE OF MY LIFE DROP THE MERCH pic.twitter.com/WMrPpJbvJA— alli (@allinicolee5) July 2, 2021
Finally
prevnext
WE’RE FINALLY GETTING TOM HOLLAND IN A BLACK SPIDEY SUIT! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/rzQe8fGks0— fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) July 2, 2021
Secret Wars?
prevnext
The new Black and gold suit reminds me of the secret wars suit pic.twitter.com/hX63Lvy4Ti— Jorge O'Neill (@JorgeONeillYT) July 2, 2021
Thinking Very Hard
prev
what’s the purpose of the black and gold suit omfg i’m thinking very hard pic.twitter.com/rlzl4u3gdz— athena (@spdrsgwen) July 2, 2021