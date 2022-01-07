Spider-Man: No Way Home BTS Clip Reveals How Andrew Garfield’s Return Came Together

After months of telling everyone who asked that he was not in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield appeared in the film, to almost no one’s surprise. The actor, who starred in two Amazing Spider-Man movies and whose planned trilogy was cut short when Sony decided to partner with Marvel Studios to introduce Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead, turned out to be a highlight of the film, and fans have since started lobbying to bring him back again, either in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or in some other Marvel sequel down the line.

But before Garfield could begin his redemption tour, they had to figure out the perfect way to reveal his character onscreen. Ashley Morgan, who served as an assistant to director Jon Watts on Spider-Man: No Way Home, shared a look at the process, with assistant director David Venghaus guiding the cast through the scene.

In the context of the movie, this scene takes place at Ned’s grandmother’s house, where he and MJ use some of Dr. Strange’s magical paraphernalia to try to find Peter Parker. Dealing with a group of villains imported from other universes, Peter has just suffered a tragedy, and nobody knows quite where he is, when Ned opens up a portal after wishing he could see Peter…and in walks Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, who apparently had been stranded in the MCU and trying to find his doppelganger for a day or so. If you look closely at the video above, you can see that Garfield is standing in the corner of the room, so this is likely the second half of a composited shot, with the first being an empty room, before Garfield enters and the Spider-Verse widens even more.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.