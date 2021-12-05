Spider-Man: No Way Home CCXP Panel Released

Spider-Man fans are less than two weeks away from getting to see the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie is set to feature many fan-favorite characters from past Spidey films. Last month, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. All three men did a panel this week at CCXP and talked about their highly-anticipated returns.

“Look who’s back! Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx talk about reprising their iconic roles as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro in a special panel for @CCXP,” the Spider-Man YouTube account shared. You can watch some of the villains panel, which was introduced by Tom Holland, below:

When it comes to the return of the iconic Spider-Man villains, the news officially broke earlier this year when Molina spilled the beans while chatting with Variety.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

During a recent trailer-release event, Holland spoke about meeting Dafoe for the first time.

“It was actually a funny story of when I met Willem for the first time,” Holland shared. “Obviously at that time all of the villains in the film it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on and naturally you know these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like. Meet Jon (Watts, director), meet myself, hang out on set, and have a good time. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out mate.’ And he took his hood off and I almost got really scared. ‘Oh sh*t, the Goblin is here.’ He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.