How Spider-Man: No Way Home Improved Andrew Garfield’s Epic Rescue

Once Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, one of the film’s most applaud-worthy moments saw the full redemption of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker. The last time we had seen the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he accidentally killed Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in an adaptation of the iconic “Death of Gwen Stacy” Spidey comic. Fast forward to No Way Home and the character found himself in a similar situation. Instead of a bell tower, however, MJ (Zendaya) found herself falling off scaffolding near the Statue of Liberty. Garfield’s Parker chases after her and manages to catch her before she hits the ground.

The moment was originally going to be set a massive score, but Sony boss Tom Rothman insisted they tone things down to make the moment as tense as possible. “It was scored with a giant choir, but when Tom Rothman, head of the studio saw the playback, he told the room and everyone involved that we were selling ourselves short by not making it a real catch-your-breath moment,” No Way Home sound designer Tony Lamberti recently told Variety.

The moment itself will likely forever live in the halls of MCU fandom as one of the most moments, and most would probably agree the changes helped the scene become more impactful.

While that Garfield and Zendaya scene was especially harrowing, another moment involving the two characters was improvised entirely by Zendaya. During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused, Garfield revealed the scene in which MJ pelted him with bread rolls wasn’t in the script. Zendaya simply improvised and the crew rolled with it.

“At first, Zendaya picks up a candlestick or something to like threaten me with in that first scene where I come in, but then there was this basket of bread,” Garfield said on the podcast. “That was her just going, ‘Can I just throw bread at him?’ and [director] Jon [Watts] was like, ‘Yeah, throw bread at him.’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

