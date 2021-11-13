New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Leads To Big Surprises Speculation

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s second trailer is on the way at a fan event and the speculation is running wild. The Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, California will play host to all those Spidey fans Tuesday evening. Funny enough, the release for the event teases some “big surprises,” so naturally, the Internet is just letting it rip when it comes to theories. A lot of people are hoping that this Multiverse film ends up being the live-action Spider-Verse that everyone has been salivating about since the concept hit the mainstream a few years ago. (This story seems to be quite a bit different from Miles Morales’ trip though the Spider-Verse in that animated feature.) Could the older Spider-Men be making a return? Are there more heroes hiding in the wings to help Peter Parker? What about Tom Hardy’s Venom? Anything is possible in an infinite universe and it seems like the fans are taking that idea to hear. Check out some of the bonkers posts right here.

In a conversation with Extra, Andrew Garfield actually said that he can’t wait to see what’s going on with No Way Home either.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” Garfield began. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character… I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment.”

What do you think the big surprise is going to be in the No Way Home trailer? Let us know down in the comments!

