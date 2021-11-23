Spider-Man: No Way Home Releases a Dramatic TV Spot

More dramatic scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home are revealed in a new TV spot. As with the most recently-released trailer and other clips/TV commercials, No Way Home leans into its secret identity and multiversal plotlines. Thanks to J. Jonah Jameson and the villain Mysterio, the entire world knows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man. Attempting to rectify the identity situation sends Spider-Man to Doctor Strange, where a spell-gone-bad results in visitors from other dimensions invading the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also get new footage of MJ (Zendaya) and Peter navigating the latter being a worldwide celebrity.

The TV spot begins with Spider-Man and MJ swinging through New York City. When Spidey suggests the couple hide out at her house, she responds, “No! My dad would kill you!” “I thought your dad really liked me,” he replies, with MJ concluding, “Well, not anymore!”

Those visitors Doctor Strange refers to are Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Sandman, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. All of the villains starred in Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Spider-Man films. Sony Pictures relaunched the Spider-Man franchise working in conjunction with Marvel Studios, debuting Tom Holland’s version of the wall-crawler first in Captain America: Civil War, and then Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The TV spot ends with a badly beaten Spider-Man and MJ embracing as she tells an unmasked Peter, “We’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through it together.” Of course, it doesn’t help that it also shows MJ potentially falling to her death, in a re-enactment of Gwen Stacy’s death at the hands of the Green Goblin from the comics.

With all of the returning faces, the second Spider-Man: No Way Home lacked either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. There have been numerous leaked images of the two allegedly on set in their Spider-Man costumes, but both actors have gone out of their way to deny any involvement in the film.

“This is about this Spider-Men photoshop thing that we talked about on Jimmy Fallon. Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out,” Garfield told GQ in an “Actually Me” video. “And we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy, or someone will say, ‘I told you so,’ another person will say, ‘I told you so.’” He concluded with, “We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance.”

