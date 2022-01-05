Sebastian Stan Jokes About Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sebastian Stan had some jokes for Tom Holland after Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the Marvel movie continues to climb those box office charts, the Falcon and Winter Soldier actor revealed that he hadn’t managed to catch the flick yet. In a conversation with Jake’s Takes, the star joked that it was because of the theater situation, but couldn’t resist getting a dig in on Holland too. Stan teased, “But I typically don’t like to support Tom Holland so it’s difficult. I support the films, but not him so much.” This beef stretches all the way back to Captain America: Civil War. Both the Winter Soldier actor and Anthony Mackie had their run-in with Spider-Man. Now, they can’t help themselves whenever the topic of Holland comes up. The new Captain America has made a bunch of jokes about the Spidey actor before No Way Home came out. Luckily for them, the younger star can dish it out too. It’s the kind of back and forth that MCU fans simply can’t get enough of.

“I haven’t seen (Spider-Man: No Way Home) yet because I haven’t been to a theater,” Stan admitted. “I haven’t managed to go to a theater yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing all of them are going to interact in that one movie.”

The Winter Soldier isn’t the only one getting those shots in. His co-star also joked that Holland’s Disneyland attraction was fun, but he owned the ride due to his high score. Previously, Spider-Man had joked that there was no Falcon movie. Well, the new Captain America is getting his own feature and the idea of a team-up excites fans a lot. Holland told Comicbookmovie that the idea does intrigue him.

“Listen, I love Anthony Mackie. If there’s a Spider-Man/Captain America team-up down the line, then we should absolutely make that happen,” Holland said. “You know, he can brag about beating me on my own ride – which I haven’t actually ridden yet – but until he’s got his own ride, he’s got nothing. He doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

Do you think Captain America and The Winter Soldier will meet up with Spider-Man in the future? Let us know down in the comments!