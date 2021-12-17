Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter Account Urges Patience as Fans Demand First Trailer

✖

Stop asking Sony when the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to drop. Even though the outfit finally revealed the name to the threequel last month, fans are still clamoring for the first teaser trailer for the blockbuster. Now, the official Spider-Man Twitter account says fans need to start practicing patience when it comes to the trailer release. After all, patience is a virtue — right?

Saturday afternoon, the official Spider-Man account on the micro-blogging service revealed one simple wish by tweeting "i wish all spider-man fans a very please be patient." Ah, memes, are we right?

i wish all spider-man fans a very please be patient https://t.co/5NBtVcImQr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) March 13, 2021

To date, Sony has only released the name and a handful of stills for the property that reveal little about the upcoming tentpole. Even though Tom Holland himself recently did a hefty press tour for Cherry, the actor managed to keep most details regarding the production quiet. Even then, the Spidey superstar says the film is the hardest Marvel movie he's ever been a part of.

"At the moment, I'm working on Spider-Man and I'm really enjoying making it," said Holland. "It's been very tough, it's definitely the hardest one we've ever made."

In a separate interview, Holland added that he'd love to see director Jon Watts come back for more Spidey flicks after No Way Home hits theaters. After the threequel, Watts is already lined up to direct Marvel's highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot.

"We haven't got long filming now and it's quite sad because this is the end of my contract after this film is up," Holland told GQ about No Way Home on the aforementioned Cherry press tour. "I really don't know what the future holds, so I am just savoring every moment, as it could potentially be the last."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

