Tom Holland Wants Jon Watts and Core Team Back After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland wants to take another swing at Spider-Man after his contract expires with Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing his terms for a potential Marvel-Sony Spider-Man 4 includes Jon Watts back as director. Watts will become the first filmmaker to direct a trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when No Way Home swings into theaters in December, and Watts will launch another MCU-set franchise when he reboots the Fantastic Four under producer Kevin Feige. As Holland nears the expiration of his own multi-movie deal started with 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the star reveals what it would take to sign on for Spider-Man 4 and beyond:

"We haven't got long filming now and it's quite sad because this is the end of my contract after this film is up," Holland told GQ about No Way Home, his third Spider-Man standalone and his sixth Marvel movie. "I really don't know what the future holds, so I am just savoring every moment, as it could potentially be the last."

Holland doesn't have another contract — "Yet," he said — and said that he's always had his six-movie contract "as a safety net."

"I would never need to worry as, next year, I always had another Spider-Man film – but not anymore. I'm just looking at my phone waiting for it to ring with a new contract," Holland said. On the chance he's signed on for more Spider-Man without his knowledge — he famously found out he won the role on Instagram — Holland quipped, "Yes, maybe I’m already signed up for Spider-Man 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 without even knowing it."

Holland would "absolutely" return for more Spider-Man, saying he is "one hundred percent" on board to continue playing Peter Parker for as long as Marvel and Sony will have him. Asked if he might have any renegotiation clauses, Holland said: "We'd need to keep the same core team. The director, Jon Watts, is as much Spider-Man as I am. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon]."

Zendaya and Batalon play the FOS — friends of Spider-Man, playing Michelle "MJ" Jones and Ned Leeds, respectively — and the trio appear in the first-look photos from the anticipated sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. After the threequel tackling Peter Parker's identity crisis, Holland hopes to re-enlist for more Spider-Man and Avengers sequels and whatever else may come from the MCU:

"I'm very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me," Holland recently told USA Today. "If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there."