Benedict Wong Reveals New Details About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Nearly three years after Marvel Studios released the first adventure of the Sorcerer Supreme, they’re finally gearing up to make the sequel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie isn’t set to release until 2021, but it looks like director Scott Derrickson has a clear plan for what he wants the movie to be. And for those of you who are wondering about the status of Wong, don’t worry — the protector of the Sanctum Sanctorum is returning for the new movie.

During an interview with Collider about his new film Gemini Man, actor Benedict Wong confirmed that his character is coming back and teased some new details about the upcoming movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I did tweet Scott just to kind of confirm, ‘Am I in this?’ And he said yes, I am. So, that’s good to know. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

When asked what he knew about the film before the big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, Wong said, “I didn’t know the title, but I had a few little inklings.”

Fans have been wondering the status of the Doctor Strange sequel ever since the first movie released in theaters, and now it’s finally coming. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the character would have a sequel once the fallout of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame settled.

“Sometimes, it’s where do those characters pop up?” Feige said of Doctor Strange in an interview last year. “[Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War. So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

When asked about possible villains showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wong told ComicBook that he thinks Nightmare will be in the film.

“I don’t really know, to be honest… I think there’s Nightmare, isn’t there? I don’t really know that many to be honest, I just kind of allow it to appear. Whatever happens, I just allow it to happen.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters on May 7, 2021.