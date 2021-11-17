Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Unveils New Magic Suit in Action

The second trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, and fans simply can’t get enough. The extended clip features the return of characters like Green Goblin and Electro—and it even shows off some of Spidey’s new suits. With Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) serving as a supporting character in the film, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is gifted an “Integrated Suit,” one that looks like the Iron Spider suit he’s worn since Avengers: Infinity War. One major change, however, is that it apparently has some of Strange’s magic embedded in it somehow.

As seen in the film’s first trailer, Strange comes into the mix after Parker asks for help restoring his secret identity, which was revealed during the closing moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Cumerbatch said earlier this fall he’s still thrilled to reprise his role as the Sorcerer Supreme.

“All the time when you’re making those movies are pinch-yourself moments,” Cumberbatch explained. “I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool.”

“You go into it, and you commit to it and it’s daft,” Cumberbatch said of working on superhero movies. “But it’s also really enjoyable and intoxicating and should be celebrated as well and treated for what it is, which is fun.”

In a separate interview in September, Cumberbatch dove into what fans could expect from his character’s working relationship with Parker would be like.

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch explained to THR. “They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.