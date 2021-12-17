Spider-Man: No Way Home Trolls Fans Still Waiting For Trailer

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Twitter account will not stop trolling fans looking for that trailer. Another day, another meme where fans just want the newest trailer for the hero’s adventure this year. For Wednesday’s outing, the classic car turning off the freeway image is used for another hype cycle of waiting for the trailer. Instead of the jubilation, the social media manager decided to tell people to keep on scrolling. It’s obvious at this point that Marvel and Sony have something huge planned for the next Tom Holland outing. Every last crumb of news about the movie prompts tons of Internet speculation from fans who just want that trailer by now. Well, with Loki rolling and Black Widow just a few weeks away, it’s time to get cracking. People thought maybe Tom Holland’s birthday would be the big day, but they got disappointed again there. At some point, the trailer will drop, but don’t expect to know when.

pls keep left https://t.co/R6NV1NnqXZ — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 9, 2021

Sony Pictures president Sanford Panitch told Variety that there's a big multiverse plan earlier this month. “There actually is a plan,” he explained. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” he continued. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

