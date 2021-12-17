Spider-Man's Tom Holland Trends Ahead of Rumored No Way Home Trailer Release Date
Tom Holland is having one heck of a week. First, the actor celebrated his 25th birthday and trended for the better part of a day because of it. Now, nearly a week later, the Marvel fan-favorite is back as a trending topic — all because of a rumor that suggests the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer could come this Thursday. There's no rhyme or reason to the speculation, really, so there's no reason to believe our first look for No Way Home is, in fact, coming this week.
That's not stopping fans — and plenty of them, at that — from getting the Spider-Man lead to trend around the world in preparation for the trailer's inevitable arrival, whenever that may be.
So apparently there's a rumor that both Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer and the Jurassic World: Dominion teaser are gonna release on June 10th. pic.twitter.com/2gn7UYhztL— Indoraptor Productions (@MrIndoraptor54) June 5, 2021
Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.
Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.