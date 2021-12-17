Sony Continues to Troll Spider-Man Fans Over No Way Home Trailer

✖

This week saw the long-awaited release of the Eternals trailer, but there is still one 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film that hasn't released any footage, and that's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third installment to the Tom Holland-led trilogy is hitting theatres in December, and fans are eager to get their eyes on a trailer. The social media accounts for the Spider-Man movies as well as Sony have been having some fun with fans on Twitter. Last week they trolled fans by posting a photo of a literal trailer, and now they're having fun by playing dumb on the social media site.

Spider-Man was trending, partly due to the fact that folks are eager to see some footage. Sony responded to the tweets by using a gif of a confused Holland as Spidey. "Us seeing Spider-Man trending…," they wrote. Of course, they know what the people want! Considering the movie is coming out in less than seven months, we have to assume they'll be dropping some kind of teaser sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can check out their fun little tweet below:

Us seeing Spider-Man trending… pic.twitter.com/E3Fqig0BUV — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) May 26, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will also see the return of Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. In addition to the returning stars, there are also many casting rumors that have been floating around since the movie's production began. Huge names have been teased like Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Netflix series, and potentially more. However, the biggest rumors of them all have been former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but many fans aren't buying it.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland recently told Jimmy Fallon. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

Despite Holland's attempts to dissuade rumors, Molina recently flat out confirmed he was in the movie. "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," he told Variety. "But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.