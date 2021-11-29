Spider-Man 4, 5 & 6 Confirmed By Producer Amy Pascal After No Way Home

It seems like Spider-Man still has a long future ahead of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s some speculation that Spider-Man: No Way Home will end the working arrangement between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios and bring Tom Holland’s time playing Peter Parker to a close. Sony’s Spider-Man movie producer Amy Pascal tells Fandango that is not the case. In a new interview, she says there are plans for at least three more Spider-Man movies. Holland is returning for at least the next movie. Marvel Studios is still involved in making the movies. Events depicted in the films are still taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal says. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

The first major clue that Holland would return as Spider-Man was likely the post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, teasing a more tightly connected Spider-Man film universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a multiversal adventure, meaning Spider-Man’s cinematic future could take any form.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already crashed some theater websites and has led to high-priced online reselling due to high demand for tickets.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, and Benedict Wong as Wong. It also features several actors reprising their villain roles from previous Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Rhys Ifans as the Lizard.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.