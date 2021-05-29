Spider-Man Original Voice Actor Paul Soles Dies at 90

Paul Soles, the voice behind Spider-Man back in the 1960s, has died at the age of 90. His manager Angela Wright confirmed the news on Facebook. tributes to the film/TV star are already pouring in from all corners. When he wasn’t playing the Wall-Crawler, Soles also played a huge role in holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The 1964 special sees him voice Hermey n the stop-motion family film. Up in Canada, the actor would host a late-night talk show in the late 70s called Canada After Dark. Later in his career, Soles would be a mainstay on Take 30 on CBC as a presenter.

Wright wrote on social media, “Paul Soles was truly a Canadian treasure. He lived a long life with so many adventures along the way. RIP.”

At the Action Figure Expo in Ontario last year, Evantainment talked to the longtime radio voice about his journey through the entertainment business. Soles thinks that his start was the result of numerous opportunities and he was just thankful to get the chances he did. All those avenues are harder to access and Soles was very aware of that.

“No, it really started in radio. My summer jobs at university were almost always on radio stations,” Soles began. “At the lowest level. You sign on in the mornings and closed the station at night. But, you get to do everything and learn the business. So, it’s like getting paid to go to college or to trade school. As the years have gone one, there were many dry years where I looked at my resume and said, ‘Is this as big as it’s ever going to be?’”

“Now, I wonder. That’s amazing, I got to do so many nice things. But, that was really more good luck than good management. I have to say. Others gave me the chance, that I wish I had anything to do with. That gift made it all possible. I’m very grateful. I have to apologize

Soles is survived by his sister Ruth-Ellen, his wife Jean, his son Jonathan and their family.

