Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Reveals the Sad Line Fans Keep Quoting at Him

✖

Tom Holland is currently promoting his upcoming film Cherry, which was directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." While doing press for the film, Holland has been asked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star is currently filming Marvel's Spider-Man 3 and shared in an interview with Deadline which line from the MCU gets quoted to him the most by fans.

"'I don’t want to go,' is the one I get all the time, from that scene in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s amazing when people think it’s some mind-blowing piece of improv because I just say the same line five times in a row. People make out like it’s this beautifully eloquent sentence. But I look back on that scene so fondly. We had so much fun on those sets, but when we got into the emotion of that moment, we really dived into it. People tell me they imagine that scene must have been horrendous to shoot, but I look back on it with nothing but happiness. It was amazing. I loved it. I got to hug Robert Downey Jr., like, 60 times, and cry on his shoulder. What’s not to love?"

We're not crying, you are! We love Holland and Downey Jr's relationship. In fact, the actor known for playing Iron Man recently hosted a Q&A with the Cherry cast and praised the film.

"Honestly, I just gotta say, this is one of those movies -Tom, fellas, ladies - that you’re gonna wind up, when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you’re gonna wanna watch it. It's the highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema is it bears rewatching. It's one of those things that really is a mediation and the fact that all of you infused it with something that has such meaning in this crisis within the crisis within the crisis and again, god bless our troops, and what they go through," Downey Jr. said.

In addition to Holland, Cherry stars Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.