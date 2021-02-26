Cherry: Robert Downey Jr. Gives Tom Holland Movie “the Highest Compliment”

✖

Cherry is the latest collaboration between Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Spider-Man star Tom Holland. The first trailer for the movie was released this week, and the show's cast is currently in the midst of their virtual press tour. In fact, Holland and the Russos recently joined more of the cast for a Q&A hosted by Robert Downey Jr. Downey Jr's days with the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be done, but he's clearly remaining supportive of his former co-workers.

"Honestly, I just gotta say, this is one of those movies -Tom, fellas, ladies - that you’re gonna wind up, when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you’re gonna wanna watch it. It's the highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema is it bears rewatching. It's one of those things that really is a mediation and the fact that all of you infused it with something that has such meaning in this crisis within the crisis within the crisis and again, god bless our troops, and what they go through," Downey Jr. says in a clip from the Q&A. You can watch the moment in the post below:

Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker, and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

"Thank you for moderating sir," the Russo Brothers commented on Downey Jr.'s post. "Thank you 3000," Holland added. "Thank you for being the most wonderful host 🍒," Bravo replied.

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Joe Russo said of Holland in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.