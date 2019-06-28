Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Wants to See Ironheart in the MCU

With the era of the Big 3 seemingly over, Marvel Studios will be ushering in a new wave of heroes to lead the franchise into the future. But there’s still a legacy left behind by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after Avengers: Endgame, especially when it comes to the dearly departed Iron Man and his impact on the universe.

Tony Stark’s death looms large in the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, especially as Peter Parker attempts to make his way as a superhero. But actor Tom Holland has another idea for someone to fill Iron Man’s shoes in a future film.

“Her name’s Ironheart; Riri,” Holland told Fandom. “She’d be a cool person to bring to the big screen … the multiverse opens up so many doors where we can introduce so many cool new characters like Ironheart.”

It remains to be seen if the Marvel Cinematic Universe will gain another armored Avenger, but for the time being Stark’s influence will still be felt. Spider-Man: Far From Home producer Eric Carroll admitted that his presence will continue to play a role in the new film despite the tragic ending of Avengers: Endgame.

“His presence is very much felt. And [Peter] still obviously references this is the suit Tony gave him,” Carroll told ComicBook during our set visit. “Tony and Happy help him out in many ways along this movie — he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

And while Spidey is challenged to save the world, the new film will be a breath of fresh air after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“The Avengers movies feel so removed from what we were doing in Homecoming, and Far From Home, especially,” Holland said.

“Our films are about people who are so grounded in reality — very real — and then when you get into the world of the Avengers, it’s a complete opposite show. You have characters from all over the galaxy mixing with each other. And it’s a very different feel, on set. Because you have people who are blue and green — there’s Iron Man and stuff, it’s pretty crazy. But this is a bit more low-key… I always describe these movies as like, the biggest indie movies ever made.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.