Spider-Man Still a Part of the Avengers at Disney’s California Adventure

Spider-Man’s movie future is up in the air after Disney and Sony couldn’t agree on how to handle the film rights going forward. At least fans can look forward to seeing the Web-Slinger as a new part of the Avengers Campus coming to Disney‘s California Adventure next year. The hero will be present alongside the other Avengers as park-goers can interact with some of their favorite Marvel characters.

A copy of Spider-Man‘s suit is on display at D23 along with plans surrounding a new attraction themed around the hero. All of this coming mere days after the internet firestorm that erupted when news of Sony and Marvel’s discussions breaking down became public. Marvel and Disney are pressing forward and Spider-Man looks to be a big part of these massive attractions coming to California Adventure.

Bob Chapak, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, had more to add on the new attractions. He said, “Guests can train up new heroes and become part of interconnected global stories across all parks. The name of these lands will be Avengers Campus.”

Marvel’s wallcrawler was also still prominently displayed on a giant-sized banner at the front of Disney’s D23 Expo. The banner is posted up at the front of the Anaheim Convention Center, seeing Captain Marvel at its center with Spider-Man and Iron Man on either side. Black Panther has also been very visible, becoming available on a pin pack and splashed on much of the D23 Expo’s marketing. However, Spider-Man’s inclusion is a bit surprising following the news over the ongoing negotiations. Of course, promotional materials like these were likely printed far in advance of any news coming out that Sony and Disney had split.

Walt Disney Studios presentation on Saturday will likely feature a brief moment to reflect on 10+ years of Marvel films. All of those efforts culminating in Avengers: Endgame which sits as the biggest movie of all-time. San Diego Comic-Con laid out the entire Phase 4 slate and footage from Black Widow’s upcoming film. Who knows what Marvel Studios has up their sleeves for any of the presentations this weekend. It remains unclear if Kevin Feige will address the news about Sony at any point.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com on Tuesday. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” the statement continues. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

