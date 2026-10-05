5 Years Ago, We Got More MCU Projects Than Ever, But It Might Have Ruined the Franchise

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still running strong in 2026, with a huge blockbuster on the horizon. However, most fans will agree that the franchise peaked in 2019 with the release of Avengers: Endgame. After that record-breaking movie, they put out Spider-Man: Far From Home, but then no new project was released for more than a year. The pandemic shut down the world throughout 2020, so planned projects were pushed back. That included several major movies, as well as the first MCU shows to hit Disney+. The franchise, like everything else around the time, was placed on hold and was set to return in 2021.

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Ultimately, the MCU decided to come back with a bang in 2021. Between the new TV shows and the theatrical film releases, there was more of the franchise in one calendar year than ever before. At the time, it felt like a blessing because fans got more of what they wanted, yet hindsight reveals that this decision set in motion a bad trend that has caused the MCU to waver in terms of quality, financial success, and consistency. None of us, not even the folks at Marvel Studios, realized it at the time, but 2021 was an incredibly important year for the franchise and not totally in a good way.

Nine MCU Projects Arrived In 2021 & We Needed Them

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To start with the good, fans rejoiced when the MCU returned in early 2021 with the debut of WandaVision. With no release in the series since the summer of 2019 and the pandemic putting a stop to so many things, we wanted nothing more than something new from a franchise we were all so invested in. WandaVision was evidence of this, as each week a new episode dropped and viewers flocked to it before going online to share theories, thoughts, and more. It was something of a cultural phenomenon that showed the MCU hadn’t lost its steam yet.

The MCU also returned to the big screen in 2021 in a huge way. Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were all released and expanded the franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home was a monster hit that had the world talking. On the TV side of things, WandaVision was followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye. There had never been more MCU for people to enjoy and as much as we needed it, this started a problem with the franchise.

The Reception For The MCU’s 2021 Started A Trend

Before 2021, no MCU movie was labeled as “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes but that changed with Eternals, which sits at a meager 48% on the website. While other projects released in 2021 weren’t as poorly received, reception was a mixed bag. WandaVision and Loki are shows that ended up among the franchise’s best, yet The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and What If…? were considered disappointments. Fans were somewhat mixed on Black Widow, yet they loved what Spider-Man: No Way Home brought to the table.

That up-and-down view about MCU releases wasn’t a thing before 2021, yet it has now become the norm. 2022 had hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Thor: Love and Thunder was viewed as a huge misfire. In 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was great, while Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp were heavily maligned. That has continued in 2024 and 2025 with successes like Thunderbolts* and Agatha All Along, and misses like Echo and Captain America: Brave New World.

The MCU went from a remarkably consistent franchise to one that has struggled to put together a year where every release has been a hit. It all started with their 2021 slate, and it has caused them to rethink their strategy going forward.

The MCU Has Changed To A “Less Is More” Approach

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One of the biggest complaints about the MCU now is that things feel oversaturated. There have been too many projects in the past few years and a lot of them feel unnecessary. Before 2021, nearly every MCU movie felt like a must-see event. Now, you can skip several things and not miss anything. Even some of the more acclaimed TV shows don’t seem to matter all that much in the grand scheme of things. That makes it easier for more casual viewers to ignore them and the more projects they miss, the more likely they are to drop the MCU completely.

Kevin Feige has come out and admitted that the MCU is now taking a less-is-more approach, which has been evident in recent years. While the quality can still be up or down, we are no longer getting a ton of movies and shows in one year as we did in 2021 and 2022. Only four movies were released between 2024 and 2025, with only two or three shows in those years. 2026 gets two films and two shows, while 2027 only has one movie on tap. It’s a smart strategy to focus on delivering high quality movies and shows rather than just putting out a bunch to expand the franchise.

Has the MCU become too oversaturated for you since 2021? Let us know how you feel in the comments!