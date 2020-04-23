Spider-Man Star Tom Holland FaceTimed Robert Downey Jr. While He Was in the Bath

Despite people self-isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, many late-night shows have continued creating new episodes by doing video interviews with various guests. This week, Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, paid a virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live where he revealed Ryan Reynolds recently sent him a case of gin, and shared that he isn't sure when the upcoming Spider-Man movie is set to begin filming. Holland has also been keeping in touch with some of his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, revealing that he recently discussed taking an online class with Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio). He also told Kimmel that he recently chatted with Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), and we wish we could have witnessed the call.

“I actually FaceTimes Downey a couple days ago, and he was in the bath," Holland shared. “Ah, interesting, how romantic," Kimmel joked. Sadly, Holland didn't reveal any more information about the phone call, but we'll be visualizing it for the rest of our lives.

Holland has provided many updates on Instagram since the quarantine began, revealing in the beginning that he was sick, but didn't think it was COVID-19. He's also been keeping the rest of the Avengers (and Deadpool) in shape by challenging his co-stars to push-ups via social media as well as the popular handstand t-shirt challenge. Recently, he also warmed fans' hearts by showing some extra love to Gyllenhaal.

Right now, the story of Marvel's Spider-Man threequel is unknown but has been greatly hyped by the cast and crew. In fact, Holland recently called it downright "insane." That's not a surprising claim, given how Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with the villain Mysterio revealing Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man to the world. Speaking with Inquirer.Net, Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer, but with the threat of COVID-19, the production date is now up in the air.

For now, Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere in theaters on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on November 6th, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7th 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

