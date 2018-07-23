‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Shows Off His Punching Skills

Tom Holland might play everyone’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger, but it looks like he can pack quite a punch as well.

Holland, who is best known for portraying Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared a video of himself boxing. As he joked in the video’s caption, he’s training to be in a sequel to Southpaw, a 2015 film (which coincidentally stars Holland’s potential Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal).

Fans are eager to see what Holland’s future in the MCU will be, considering the way that things wrapped up for him in Avengers: Infinity War. But with Far From Home being released just months after Avengers 4, those involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already discussing how both films will play into each other.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

Far From Home is expected to see Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) traveling around the world on a summer vacation, and possibly running into new characters in the process.

But even with what we already know about Far From Home, it sounds like some things might be a little more ambiguous. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has started to try to play against fans’ presumptions, seeming to insinuate that Far From Home could maybe take place before Infinity War.

“Well, when does that movie take place?” Feige pondered in an interview earlier this week. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know [but you don’t].”

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased recently. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive on July 5, 2019.