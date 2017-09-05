‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Just Broke His Nose Whilst Filming

It looks like Tom Holland hasn’t gotten the hang of his Spidey Senses. After all, the actor did just break his nose whilst filming – again.

Holland took to Twitter recently to share his dumb-luck with fans. The actor informed his follows that he broke his “nose again” and used the laughing-crying emoji to illustrate his feelings. Holland received the injury while filming his newest film Chaos Walking, a project about a dystopian world where all living creatures can tap into everyone’s thoughts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is not the first time the Spider-Man actor has broken his nose while filming. Holland managed to break his nose when he was filming The Lost City of Z. The star’s involvement with Marvel had to do with the injury as the film’s director saw footage of Holland doing backflip to prepare for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The British actor decided he’d show the cast his gymnastic skills, but the stunt did not go as planned.

So I broke my nose again 😂#ChaosWalking — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) August 31, 2017

It was sort of like a slow-motion ‘Nooo’ where you have period boots on and are doing this flip in the jungle,” the actor told Den of Geek last year.

“So I stood up, I had these stupid leather boots on, I tried to do a backflip, and just broke my face,” Holland continued. “I mean, I’ve been a gymnast since I was a little kid. It’s been years since I haven’t really landed one, and I remember hitting my face on the floor and going, ‘Shit! That didn’t happen.’ I stood up, I thought I knocked my teeth out, and the makeup artist was laughing at me. And when she saw my face, it went from ‘Haha’ to ‘Oh, medic, medic!’”

There’s no telling how Holland broke his face this latest time, but fans are hoping the actor tries to be more careful in the future. The actor is currently between filming for Marvel Studios, so fans don’t expect Holland’s Spider-Man schedule to be shifted by the injury. Holland wrapped work on Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year, and there has been no sighting of him on the Avengers 4 sound-stages as of yet.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is due in theaters on July 5, 2019, and Spider-Man: Homecoming is rumored to hit Blu-ray and DVD in October.