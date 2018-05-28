Fan Of ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Recreates His GQ Photo Shoot

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly go to great lengths to demonstrate their devotion, from cosplay to tattoos, while one fan went the unconventional route and recreated Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s British GQ photo shoot from last summer. The fan merely hoped to get the attention of Holland himself, encouraging others to share the photos far and wide. Check out the photos in the tweet below.

My version of fan art, I recreated @TomHolland1996 ‘s GQ photoshoot. Please retweet and tag him so he can see them ♥️😄 pic.twitter.com/aep6uWdqVI — Tori Bernal☾ (@toribryanne) May 26, 2018

The fan, who goes by Tony Bernal on Twitter, recreated the seemingly identical outfits and locations that were depicted in last summer’s British GQ photo shoot of the actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a follow-up tweet, it appears the fan has not only met Holland at his Comicpalooza convention appearance, but the actor proudly displays the photo recreations of the shoot.

It’s no surprise that Holland eventually saw the photos, as the original tweet earned more than 30,000 retweets and nearly 130,000 likes at the time of writing.

Holland clearly appreciates and understand the chance of meeting someone whom you admire, as the actor recalled at the convention what it was like when he first met Stan Lee while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I met Stan for the first time on Spider-Man for the movie, and he was doing, ‘Hey Margerie, how’s your mother?’” Holland recalled during a panel at the convention. “He was lovely and it was a huge honor to meet him. I mean, just growing up, I’ve been a huge fan of his, watching the movies, seeing him pop up here and there. And then the next time I saw him he was filming like the Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, and one other film, I can’t remember what it is, at the same time, it might have been Black Panther. I saw him as three different version of Stan that day.”

He added, “He is an amazing man that I love. And I think what’s amazing about Stan is he love talking about his journey, how he came up with this characters, where he took the characters, where he wishes he took the characters.”

Holland can currently be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

What do you think of the fan’s creative homage to Holland? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, toribryanne]