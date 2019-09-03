Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Teases Possible TV Series

No one knows for sure what’s going on or is going to happen with Tom Holland‘s role as Spider-Man following the split between Disney and Sony but now there’s something else to be uncertain about. The Spider-man actor might be headed to television and nobody knows why. Holland teased as much in a recent YouTube video when a fan wished for him to have his own TV series.

In a video with GQ (seen above), Holland fielded questions from social media. One fan wished for Holland to be on TV because they thought it would be awesome. Good news from Holland: “Well, you might not have to wait that long.” Bad news: he ended the comment there. Holland getting a TV show? Is it about Spider-Man? Is it something new? Is it a reality series following the young, fan-favorite actor? Is it just a throwaway tease with no actual plans? No one knows for sure — except him.

Also with GQ but in a written feature, Holland opened up about Spider-Man’s future, as it currently stands as a Sony-exclusive project where the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not play a role.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland wrote me, after news of the split broke. ‘I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.’”

Fans are clamoring for an update regarding Spider-Man’s future, many hoping to see Peter Parker’s story continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the cliffhanger ending attached to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Rumors of a meeting between Sony and Disney have swirled on social media but no one knows for sure whether or not Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will get his hands on the wallcrawler again any time soon.

