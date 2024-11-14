Spider-Noir: Spider-Man Series Casts a Matrix Resurrections Alum in Mystery Role

Andrew Lewis Caldwell has joined the cast of Spider-Noir, the upcoming live-action series for Amazon’s MGM+ and Prime Video. The news broke on Wednesday in a report by Deadline, but so far there’s no word on what character he may be playing. Caldwell joins previously-announced cast members Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola and Li Jun Li, as well as the titular hero played by Nicolas Cage.

Caldwell will be a familiar face to genre fans, particularly from the 2021 belated sequel The Matrix Resurrections. He played Jude, a program within the Matrix that acted as a friend to Neo, but was actually a handler assigned by the Analyst to monitor him and keep him in line. Caldwell also had recurring roles on Henry Danger and its spinoffs, as well as iZombie. The former child star joins eight other actors with undisclosed roles in Spider-Noir, which is set in a different reality than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, though Cage reprises his role.

The show will take place in an alternate version of New York City in the 1930s, with Spider-Man Noir as an aging private investigator and the only superhero the city has. Morris plays a gutsy journalist named Robbie Robertson, while Gleeson plays a local crime boss. Li plays a nightclub singer, Popoola plays an ambitious World War I veteran, and Jack Huston plays a bodyguard. The other actors with undisclosed roles are Karen Rodriguez, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice and Amanda Schull.

Spider-Noir has been in development since at least 2019, and is meant to be a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). It was delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hollywood labor strikes, but filming finally began this summer in Los Angeles. The show will have eight episodes, but it’s unclear when we will see them. Filming is scheduled to continue through February.

Right now, Spider-Noir seems to be the only show in development for the SSU. The studio went pretty far in developing a show called Silk: Spider Society, which ultimately fell apart this spring. There was also a project called Silver & Black, which would have been about Black Cat and Silver Sable. The last update on that pitch came in April of 2020, so it’s unclear if it is still moving forward. Other than that, the SSU remains focused primarily on movies, with more and more hints that they are tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Only time will tell if that applies to Spider-Noir as well.