Stan Lee’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Has Been Covered in Flowers and Fan Messages

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 today, and it looks like a few of his fans are celebrating in a very particular way.

Photos and videos have made their way online, which show fans leaving flowers and various other mementos on Lee’s star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One video from ABC, which you can check out below, even shows a man dressed in full Captain America gear, saluting Lee.

Fans and celebrities alike have been pouring their hearts out for Lee on social media, remembering the man’s prolific impact on comics, movies, and television. And as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted, the world will still get to see Lee grace the big screen in Avengers 4 and possibly beyond.

“I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise,” Feige recently said of the possibility of more Lee cameos.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber, Lee began working in comics in 1939, back when Marvel Comics was still Timely Comics but rose to prominence in the 1960s. He collaborated with Jack Kirby to create the Fantastic Four and birth the Marvel Universe as we know it, and with Steve Ditko to create Spider-Man and redefine what a superhero could be. From there, he helped create some of the most popular comic book, TV, a film characters ever, including the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in 2015, Lee reflected on how he could never have expected his comics would spawn a multi-billion dollar franchise.

“No, no, years ago when I was doing these comics, we’d give the comic books away free to people,” Lee said. “The printer would send us a lot of comics, more than we needed. A guy would come up to deliver sandwiches from the drug store. We’d say, ‘On your way out, you want to take these books with you?’ We would even give out original art work, we never though it would be worth anything! It’s changed.”

Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee has recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including a bout of pneumonia. He was 95 years old.