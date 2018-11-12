Comics Industry Remembers Stan Lee

Earlier today, Stan Lee — superhero comics pioneer and former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics — passed away at the age of 95.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber on December 28, 1922, Lee rose to prominence as he led Marvel Comics from a small publishing house to a huge multimedia corporation. The former writer and fan-favorite comic creator was preceded in death by his wife Joan. He’s survived by his daughter JC.

As news of Lee’s passing surfaced, comic creators from all across the industry took to social media to pay their respects and remember the comic icon.

Joe Quesada

Jeremy Kirby

Stan Lee was an icon and for many people, the face of comic books. His passing brings great sadness, but I take solace in knowing that what my grandfather, Stan and so many others like them gave us, will continue to inspire both young and old across the globe! RIP Stan. pic.twitter.com/b41IRBU3lY — Jeremy Kirby (@jackkirbycomics) November 12, 2018

Dan Slott

No writer or their work has ever had as profound an effect on my life as that of Stan “The Man” Lee. In the history of the written word, no one even comes close. His stories will live on for every generation. Never “The End”. Always “To Be Continued…”



Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/KVXfHDvolZ — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) November 12, 2018

Mitch Gerads

My very first professional comics gig was a variant cover that Stan signed every copy of. Hell of a way to enter the industry. An industry that #StanLee shaped into what it is today. An industry I love. Thank you, Stan. You’ll never be forgotten. #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/n4fsC3YGMy — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 12, 2018

Donny Cates

I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how.



Thank you, Stan.



I love you, True Believers.



Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

Scott Snyder

Deeply saddened to hear about Stan Lee’s passing. Out with the kids and can’t do this one justice today. Was lucky enough to meet Stan early in my career -I was introduced to him as a newbie- & he said: don’t look so nervous kid, all the good stuff is just ahead… #excelsior — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) November 12, 2018

Greg Capullo

I just heard the devasting news that our father Stan Lee has passed away. It’s with tears in my eyes that I type these words. Thank you, father for all the gifts that you gave us. May you Rest In Peace. Excelsior??✏️?? pic.twitter.com/Bt2bLCC5gD — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) November 12, 2018

Gail Simone

I am not going to be able to speak about this this morning, I can see that.



But under the persona, Stan Lee was a real human being. I met him three times and three times he told me something literally life-changing.



I hope everyone knows, he cared about us. That was no act. — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) November 12, 2018

Chris Claremont

Bill Sienkiewicz

David Marquez

Stan Lee leaves behind a complicated legacy but no one can doubt the incredible impact he had on comics and the world of entertainment. Excelsior, Stan. https://t.co/ToQLN2RUdD — David Marquez (@DaveMarquez) November 12, 2018

Alex Ross

Joshua Williamson

RIP Stan Lee. This is heartbreaking. His work had a such a huge impact on my life. His passion and love for comics was so infectious. Thank you for everything. #Excelsior! — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) November 12, 2018

BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios offers condolences to the family and friends of Stan Lee. We are saddened to learn of his passing, but will carry his teachings of heroism and inclusivity with us forever. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/qMI20gnu8E — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) November 12, 2018

Jim Steranko

STAN LEE died a little while ago! We should all have been prepping for the eventuality, but it’s still no less a shock to the cultural universe—especially to me because he was my mentor and we’ve stayed in touch more than 50 years! It’s the END OF AN ERA! RIP, my old friend!!! — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) November 12, 2018

Geoff Johns