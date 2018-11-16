Marvel Stars Remember Stan Lee

Today will be forever known as a tragic anniversary, as Marvel creator Stan Lee has died at age 95. Needless to say, the reactions to Stan Lee’s passing have been pouring into the Internet from all over the world – including all the stars who owe their massive career boosts to playing characters that were created or inspired by Stan “The Man” Lee.

Scroll below for the (growing) list of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who are posting messages of love, thanks, and remembrance in honor of Stan “The Man” Lee:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kevin Feige

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018



The architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe carries a lot of weight with his words.

Fans were looking to Feige immediately upon hearing of Stan Lee’s death, and he didn’t disappointment.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. issued his statement about Stan Lee quicker than most, as one would expect.

Downey was pulled form career limbo to become one of the biggest stars in the world, thanks to Iron Man and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe it started.

Chris Evans

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018



Chris Evans similarly issued an early statement about Lee’s passing.

Like Downey, Evans has seen his career transformed completely by playing Captain America.

Tom Holland

Marvel’s latest Spider-Man is taking the angle of the “luckiest to be here” because of Stan Lee.

Having become a beloved version of one of the most famous superheroes in the world, in such a short time, he may be right.

The Hulks

Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee

My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend ??



Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.

.#legend #hulk #stanlee #rip pic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018



Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018



Lou Ferrigno and Stan Lee were trying to bring Marvel Comics into live-action at a time before most of the MCU actors were even born. Needless to say, Ferrigno has more reason than most to miss the man he’s been friends with for decades.

As a successor to both Lee’s creation, and Ferrigno’s live-action legacy, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is also making his voice heard.

Tom Hardy

View this post on Instagram With the greatest of respect ❤️ A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Nov 12, 2018 at 11:58am PST

Tom Hardy is the latest star to earn some big Marvel movie success, as Sony’s Venom continues stacking up box office receipts.

As it now stands, Venom will also be one of the last Stan Lee cameos that we get to enjoy – but thankfully not THE last.

Ryan Reynolds

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018



Ryan Reynolds has shown more dedication to the Marvel brand than most.

After years of trying, and fighting, and pushing, Reynolds got Deadpool on the screen and has been reaping the benefits, ever since. And he was sure to keep Stan Lee’s alive in both of those films.

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan is another case of an actor who has gone from relative obscurity to international fame as a result of the MCU.

Clearly, Stan is appreciative of that contribution.

Hugh Jackman

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

(Ex) Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman reached out and made sure the Fox Marvel movies that set the stage for the current MCU dominance

Wakanda

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018



Rest in Peace Stan Lee



? — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018



Black Panther stars Winston Duke and Letitia Wright were first to represent for the World of Wakanda.

Not only did Black Panther make them both worldwide stars, but Lee boldly championing the black character so many decades ago set up the opportunity for that film to become king of the box office.

Zoe Saldana

The lady who is currently the soul of the MCU made sure to chime in.

Saldana has been articulate about the wonderful things Marvel Movies do for the world – and she certainly seems to appreciate the source.

Evangeline Lily

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star wants more than thoughts and prayers…

She wants fans to share all the work that stands as testament to Stan Lee’s creativity!

Marvel Netflix

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee 🙁 – such an inspiration to so many people. Changed the world as we know it. — Jessica Henwick ? (@JHenwick) November 12, 2018

The heroes of Marvel Netflix shared their appreciation of Stan Lee, as well.

…Although it’s probably good they’re doing it now – before all of their shows are canceled.

Marvel TV

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee. https://t.co/CrebM60drv pic.twitter.com/vcrwBb1tmF — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) November 12, 2018



Thank you for making us believe we can all be heroes. Rest in peace, Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/N81InK76kA — Marvel’s Runaways (@marvelsrunaways) November 12, 2018



Stan Lee

Thank you for bringing life to our heroes. You will be greatly missed. https://t.co/j5SmYunheq pic.twitter.com/XqkJ2ed8pr — The Gifted (@TheGiftedonFOX) November 12, 2018



As you can see, the various casts and crews of some of the most popular Marvel TV shows around all dropped what they were doing and showed some respect.

R.I.P. Stan Lee: December 28, 1922 – November 12, 2018.