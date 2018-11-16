Marvel

Marvel Stars Remember Stan Lee

Today will be forever known as a tragic anniversary, as Marvel creator Stan Lee has died at age […]

Today will be forever known as a tragic anniversary, as Marvel creator Stan Lee has died at age 95. Needless to say, the reactions to Stan Lee’s passing have been pouring into the Internet from all over the world – including all the stars who owe their massive career boosts to playing characters that were created or inspired by Stan “The Man” Lee.

Scroll below for the (growing) list of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who are posting messages of love, thanks, and remembrance in honor of Stan “The Man” Lee:

Kevin Feige

The architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe carries a lot of weight with his words. 

Fans were looking to Feige immediately upon hearing of Stan Lee’s death, and he didn’t disappointment. 

Robert Downey Jr.

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan… #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark ( ? @jimmy_rich )

Robert Downey Jr. issued his statement about Stan Lee quicker than most, as one would expect. 

Downey was pulled form career limbo to become one of the biggest stars in the world, thanks to Iron Man and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe it started. 

Chris Evans

Chris Evans similarly issued an early statement about Lee’s passing. 

Like Downey, Evans has seen his career transformed completely by playing Captain America. 

Tom Holland

Marvel’s latest Spider-Man is taking the angle of the “luckiest to be here” because of Stan Lee. 

Having become a beloved version of one of the most famous superheroes in the world, in such a short time, he may be right. 

The Hulks

Lou Ferrigno and Stan Lee were trying to bring Marvel Comics into live-action at a time before most of the MCU actors were even born. Needless to say, Ferrigno has more reason than most to miss the man he’s been friends with for decades. 

As a successor to both Lee’s creation, and Ferrigno’s live-action legacy, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is also making his voice heard. 

Tom Hardy

With the greatest of respect ❤️

Tom Hardy is the latest star to earn some big Marvel movie success, as Sony’s Venom continues stacking up box office receipts. 

As it now stands, Venom will also be one of the last Stan Lee cameos that we get to enjoy – but thankfully not THE last

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has shown more dedication to the Marvel brand than most. 

After years of trying, and fighting, and pushing, Reynolds got Deadpool on the screen and has been reaping the benefits, ever since. And he was sure to keep Stan Lee’s alive in both of those films. 

Sebastian Stan

Thank you great legend. You will be missed. I wouldn’t be here without you. ❤️??❤️

Sebastian Stan is another case of an actor who has gone from relative obscurity to international fame as a result of the MCU. 

Clearly, Stan is appreciative of that contribution. 

Hugh Jackman

(Ex) Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman reached out and made sure the Fox Marvel movies that set the stage for the current MCU dominance 

Wakanda

Black Panther stars Winston Duke and Letitia Wright were first to represent for the World of Wakanda. 

Not only did Black Panther make them both worldwide stars, but Lee boldly championing the black character so many decades ago set up the opportunity for that film to become king of the box office. 

Zoe Saldana

The lady who is currently the soul of the MCU made sure to chime in. 

Saldana has been articulate about the wonderful things Marvel Movies do for the world – and she certainly seems to appreciate the source. 

Evangeline Lily

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star wants more than thoughts and prayers…

She wants fans to share all the work that stands as testament to Stan Lee’s creativity!

Marvel Netflix

Was an honor my friend. Rest easy. Thanks for letting me play. Thanks for giving us so much. You will be missed.

thank you for your imagination, passion and humor. ? @therealstanlee @marvel

The heroes of Marvel Netflix shared their appreciation of Stan Lee, as well. 

…Although it’s probably good they’re doing it now – before all of their shows are canceled. 

Marvel TV

As you can see, the various casts and crews of some of the most popular Marvel TV shows around all dropped what they were doing and showed some respect. 

R.I.P. Stan Lee: December 28, 1922 – November 12, 2018.

