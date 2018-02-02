Fans Wish Stan Lee A Speedy Recovery

Fans are wishing visionary Marvel creator Stan Lee a speedy recovery after the comic book legend was rushed to the hospital Thursday.

According to TMZ, who broke the news, Lee was rushed to a California hospital after falling ill at his home. Sources close to the 95-year-old Lee say he was suffering from shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

The former Marvel editor-in-chief remains at the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

“Please let him be okay,” wrote Twitter user toonman711. “Please don’t let him pass away yet!”

Please let him be okay, please don’t let him pass away yet! — AutisticPhantomOtaku (@toonman711) February 2, 2018

“May your recovery be swift and complete,” Stemic09 wrote. “Our wishes and prayers are with you.”

May your recovery be swift and complete.



Our wishes and prayers are with you. — Bruce (@Stemic09) February 2, 2018

SuperiorArtemis called Lee a “god and a real life hero,” accompanied by a GIF of the Lee’s playful nature.

Stan can’t die



He’s a god and a real life hero pic.twitter.com/10xMADZfm1 — Professor D.F. (@SuperiorArtemis) February 2, 2018

“Take it easy big guy,” Fairwinds10 added. “Not ready to say goodbye yet — prayers for Stan Lee.”

Going to red carpet premiers at 95 – the man is a legend – take it easy big guy, not ready to say goodbye yet – prayers for Stan Lee. ? #GetWellSoon — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) February 2, 2018

“I’m not prepared to say goodbye,” wrote MatheusOtaku3. “Praying for Stan Lee.”

I’m not prepared for to say goodbye. Praying for Stan Lee ? — Sr. M (@MatheusOtaku3) February 2, 2018

“Hope for a speedy recovery and you continue to grace us,” wrote RobinWyld.

Sending my best to @TheRealStanLee ! Hope for a speedy recovery and you continue to grace us — Robino Heat (@RobinWyld) February 2, 2018

Others shared the sentiment: the near-centenarian needs to stick around to see all those Marvel movies on the way.

Please lord don’t take Stan Lee from us ?????? — Nathan Spencer (@nspncer98) February 2, 2018

“I hope Stan Lee will be ok,” wrote MySciFiFantasy. “He seems like a comic book ‘superhero cool grandpa’ that you want to hang out with and listen to his stories.”

I hope Stan Lee will be ok. He seems like a “comic book superhero cool grandpa” that you want to hang out with and listen to his stories.#Marvel — SciFiFantasyGirl (@MySciFiFantasy) February 2, 2018

“Thoughts for the MIGHTY Stan Lee,” wrote AllComic_. “You’ve got 20 more years of cameos left!”

Thoughts for the MIGHTY @TheRealStanLee. You’ve got 20 more years of cameos left! — All-Comic.com (@AllComic_) February 2, 2018

Dear god please let Stan Lee get through this — Sean Barse (@arkhamdarknight) February 2, 2018

pray for stan lee ?? — Hackensack (@soylari) February 2, 2018

Let’s all pray for Stan Lee! Lord, extend his years. His cameo days are not over yet! Amen. #PrayForStanLee pic.twitter.com/90Rpd7bCvC — MelinaVader? (@MelinaVader) February 2, 2018

User mffm75 sent their best wishes, encouraging the true believer to get well soon.

I hope @TheRealStanLee is ok. Get well soon true believer — ttmer4life (@mffm75) February 2, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are with Stan Lee and his family tonight. Get well soon. #Excellsior!! — A Semi-Stable Genius (@dontbefnserious) February 2, 2018

We gotta protect Stan Lee at all cost!!! — Ski Mask May (@OnlyJusto) February 2, 2018

Others still also hope to see Lee continue on as a benchmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he appears as cameos in some capacity:

You know how much more cameos Stan Lee has left in him. He better live long with Betty White — 1-888-429-KARE ♍? (@SuGahCoAtedCruf) February 2, 2018

Sending good vibes to you @TheRealStanLee, hope you’re ok and get well soon. — Rob Taylor (@FavNerdGuy) February 2, 2018

Other fans hope for Lee to see Avengers: Infinity War, which has been described as a cinematic event and the culmination of a decade’s worth of Marvel Studios films.

The epic superhero team-up sees the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — most of them Stan Lee co-creations — assemble for the first time:

YOU CANNOT HAVE STAN LEE YET HE NEEDS TO SEE INFINITY WAR AT LEAST!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hRbwpTcepT — Fanficchica, CEO of Pied Piper INC: vote & stream! (@shoppeanything) February 2, 2018

God can’t take stan lee before infinity war thats not how this shit works — Hendrix (@Ocho_McCinco) February 2, 2018

um stan lee can’t leave us before infinity war 🙁 — suzanna (@metaIbucky) February 2, 2018

No Stan Lee not today and not this year. You must hold out until after Infinity War. — V.J. Phoenix (@VJPhoenix) February 2, 2018

Idk if the reports are true but get well soon Stan Lee ? we still need you for the Infinity War premiere — Mackenzie Yao (@KenzieDIB) February 2, 2018

Please don’t let Stan Lee leave this Earth before “Infinity War” comes out. https://t.co/6s7PbTogls — ? Court ? (@courtdanee) February 2, 2018

Come on Stan, you’ve got this! Keep fighting! EXCELSIOR! ? — Tom Gibbs (@TAGibby) February 2, 2018

He got this, he’s the most powerful superhero! — The Misfit ☢☣⚠ (@Nadir_SWAGGER) February 2, 2018

95 and all he has is a ill regular heartbeat hes in great shape ? — LarryWBowen (@majik44) February 2, 2018

Come on Stan. You can push through this — Wes (@DUBZVOICES) February 2, 2018

Someone put Stan Lee in a bubble! Keep fighting, Stan the Man! — Shana Loupe (@lovehermadly) February 2, 2018

me hearing about stan lee in the hospital pic.twitter.com/9DAPLMTdNM — shredgar (@ShredgarMK) February 2, 2018

Stan Lee, you CANNOT leave me in 2018. ?❤️ — ✖️ (@ohitsjustniki) February 2, 2018

DUDE STAN LEE BETTER BE OKAY! PLEASE BE OKAY! — JeSea❤️ (@JessyBR2001) February 2, 2018

Sending all my prayers and love to Stan Lee and family. Please feel better soon!! — Meghann ✨ (@infiniteh0rror) February 2, 2018

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are responsible for a good portion of the man I am today. Losing @TheRealStanLee would break my heart. — Jerrad Wyche (@Jerrad_) February 2, 2018

Stan Lee is my hero — BP Tha Rock Kidd (@BPThaRockKidd) February 2, 2018

Lee’s camp says he is “doing well and feeling good,” according to an update provided shortly before 7:00 p.m. PT. The update adds Lee will remain hospitalized as a “safety precaution.”

Fans celebrated news that Lee is reportedly doing well:

STAN LEE IS FINE EVERYONE..



STAN LEE IS FINE — George the GraveKeeper⚰? (@IAMG3ORGE2) February 2, 2018

Wishing you a speedy recovery! @TheRealStanLee — AJM (@ajm510) February 2, 2018

Hang in there Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/8oxDJsxcD7 — Jesse Vallejo (@JesseVallejOWNS) February 2, 2018

Since @TheRealStanLee is in hospital (he is fine btw) I wanna say that one of my biggest dreams is to meet my childhood hero who made many different characters that I was introduced to at a very young age and loved back then and still to this day — GubrobesTv (@Gubrobes69) February 2, 2018

Get well soon @TheRealStanLee! All true believers wish u a speedy recovery — Adam Golt (@BigPlayG) February 2, 2018

This man is amazing and we all hope that he will be fine… Nuf said pic.twitter.com/pCq2B4fMLm — Hayden Williams (@Webhead1962) February 2, 2018

The irregular heartbeat doesn’t know who it’s up against pic.twitter.com/iN1V6GbF10 — 匚卄乇乇ऽ乇__?1️⃣ (@Cheese__101) February 2, 2018

Lee appears in Black Panther, in theaters February 16, and will make cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Lee films his cameos in advance and has had multiple future appearances in the bag since September.