Marvel

Fans Wish Stan Lee A Speedy Recovery

BREAKING: #Marvel’s #StanLee rushed to the hospital! FULL STORY: https://t.co/w74FSVUakw […]

By

Fans are wishing visionary Marvel creator Stan Lee a speedy recovery after the comic book legend was rushed to the hospital Thursday.

According to TMZ, who broke the news, Lee was rushed to a California hospital after falling ill at his home. Sources close to the 95-year-old Lee say he was suffering from shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

The former Marvel editor-in-chief remains at the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

“Please let him be okay,” wrote Twitter user toonman711. “Please don’t let him pass away yet!”

“May your recovery be swift and complete,” Stemic09 wrote. “Our wishes and prayers are with you.”

SuperiorArtemis called Lee a “god and a real life hero,” accompanied by a GIF of the Lee’s playful nature.

“Take it easy big guy,” Fairwinds10 added. “Not ready to say goodbye yet — prayers for Stan Lee.”

“I’m not prepared to say goodbye,” wrote MatheusOtaku3. “Praying for Stan Lee.”

“Hope for a speedy recovery and you continue to grace us,” wrote RobinWyld.

Others shared the sentiment: the near-centenarian needs to stick around to see all those Marvel movies on the way.

“I hope Stan Lee will be ok,” wrote MySciFiFantasy. “He seems like a comic book ‘superhero cool grandpa’ that you want to hang out with and listen to his stories.”

“Thoughts for the MIGHTY Stan Lee,” wrote AllComic_. “You’ve got 20 more years of cameos left!”

User mffm75 sent their best wishes, encouraging the true believer to get well soon.

Others still also hope to see Lee continue on as a benchmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he appears as cameos in some capacity:

Other fans hope for Lee to see Avengers: Infinity War, which has been described as a cinematic event and the culmination of a decade’s worth of Marvel Studios films.

The epic superhero team-up sees the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — most of them Stan Lee co-creations — assemble for the first time:

Update

Lee’s camp says he is “doing well and feeling good,” according to an update provided shortly before 7:00 p.m. PT. The update adds Lee will remain hospitalized as a “safety precaution.” 

Fans celebrated news that Lee is reportedly doing well:

Lee appears in Black Panther, in theaters February 16, and will make cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Lee films his cameos in advance and has had multiple future appearances in the bag since September. 

 

 

