Stan Lee Pitched ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producers 7 Ideas in 45 Minutes

The late Stan Lee is known for being a wellspring of creativity, having co-created beloved characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Hulk, Iron Man, and countless others.

So when The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller managed to get a pitch meeting with Lee earlier in their careers, they weren’t surprised when Lee dominated the meeting and instead pitch them ideas.

The producers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wrote a touching tribute to the late Marvel legend for the Hollywood Reporter. The two said they snuck into a party at San Diego Comic-Con in 2013 where they managed to have a sit-down with Lee.

“He did the meeting as a favor to a friend — we clearly had nothing to offer him. But we had made Clone High at that point and met with him to see if there was anything we could do together in TV animation,” the duo wrote.

The two went on to tell how Lee turned the pitch meeting on them, praising him for his creativity.

“When we came in, we thought we were going to pitch him ideas, but he ended up pitching us no less than seven ideas in a 45-minute meeting. That’s just the kind of guy he was — an idea machine. He seemed to be a man to whom creation was as automatic as breathing. We were lucky to have him adorn our movie [Spider- Man: Into the Spider-Verse] with his voice [cameo].”

Of course, we shouldn’t be shocked to know that Lee would have a cameo in the upcoming animated Spider-Man movie, and it will be a bittersweet moment to hear his warm voice in support of one of his most iconic creations.

Marvel and Disney also issued a statement celebrating his legacy, along with a tribute video in which those who follow in his footsteps pay honor to the departed icon.

“Marvel and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan ‘The Man’ Lee.”

Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. He is survived by his daughter J.C. Lee.