Marvel’s Stan Lee Left Out of SAG Awards’ In Memoriam Tribute

At the screen actors guild awards, the stars of Hollywood recognized those who passed away over the last year, paying tribute to the many talented people who have since left us. But many people were surprised and angered when they noticed a departed Marvel legend was left out of the celebration.

During the In Memoriam video tribute presented by Scott Bakula at the SAG Awards, icons like Aretha Franklin, Burt Reynolds, and Penny Marshall were honored for their contributions to film. But Stan Lee, the man who helped put Marvel Comics on the map and was honored through countless cameos as they dominated the film industry, was nowhere to be found.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the wake of Lee’s death, many people have come out to champion his legacy in storytelling, with Marvel creative executive Joe Quesada praising his kindness from early on in his career.

“Stan was doing these panels and they asked me to just come up and say hi,” Quesada said. “I felt a little goofy but I came up and shook his hand. I think the microphone caught it but I whispered in his ear, I said ‘hey, they just wanted me to come up here and shake your hand, but while I’m up here I want to say thank you, you saved my life.’ Because the life that I have today, there’s a direct line to that first comic book to here.”

Lee left a major impact on a lot of people, and in the wake of insulting comments made by Bill Maher, it makes sense that fans would be upset. And they’re speaking out about it on social media.

Here’s what fans are saying about the SAG Awards’ snub…

Your fans will not forget you…

Godspeed to each of these souls. Since Stan Lee was somehow remarkably forgotten, I’ll wish him Godspeed and a thank you, as well. Your fans, sir, shall not forget you! https://t.co/yzbAasJW7G — mwy (@wwredpepper) January 28, 2019

WTF?

So no Stan Lee in the memorial? #SAGAwards — Zackedia Aults (@Zackzombie1G) January 28, 2019

Excelsior!

Really? Don’t mention Stan Lee in the Sag memorial line up? Did I miss his cameo?#BigMiss #JusticeForStanLee #ExcelsiorStanLee — Jennifer Knight-Webb (@JeniGirl430) January 28, 2019

Not. Happy.

#sagstnt I love #BlackPanther, but in the acknowledgments they forgot to mention Stan Lee @TheRealStanLee — Pamela Mardones Tesis (@Pame_mh) January 28, 2019

WHY U NO RECOGNIZE

@SAGawards why didnt you recognize Stan Lee in memoriam? — Tammy Altonen Horak (@TammyAH66) January 28, 2019

I would be remissed…

@SAGawards @sagaftra as a part of the best union in to world I would be remissed if I didn’t mention that no Stan Lee in the memorium was a little sad. #CongratsActors — Erron Jay (@erronjay) January 28, 2019

If you act in a movie, you’re an actor…

#SAGawards is for actors, Stan Lee wasn’t an actor; his cameos don’t count. — Michael (@mikeyxgee2) January 28, 2019

Come on, SAG…