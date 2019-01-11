‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Says ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Made Him See the Light

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won a Golden Globe Award over the weekend for Best Motion Picture – Animated, but the praise didn’t stop there. Star Wars: The Last Jedi took to Twitter to reveal that he finally caught up with the film and it instantly became one of his favorite superhero movies of all time.

The filmmaker shared on Twitter, “Ok I have seen the light- Into the Spider-Verse is truly next-level stuff. I just walked out of the theater & am still buzzing but might be my new favorite superhero movie full stop.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a follow-up tweet, the filmmaker added, “I also feel like the influence of this movie is going to run deep. It’s the Velvet Underground of superhero movies.”

Johnson’s comment about the Velvet Underground is likely a reference to how the band never achieved massive amounts of fame at the height of their popularity, though countless bands over the past decades have cited them as their biggest inspiration. In that regard, Johnson likely knows that Into the Spider-Verse will influence generations of audiences to create incredible art and stories.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

It would make sense that Johnson became such a fan of the film, as one of its biggest themes was that everyone can be a hero in different ways and there isn’t one specific heroic mold that needed to be fit by everyone. In The Last Jedi, a key theme is that both Kylo Ren and Rey needed to let go of their pasts in order to make their own destiny as opposed to letting those who came before them define their trajectories.

What made the success of Spider-Verse possible was its focus on Miles Morales, who had to find his inner strength and follow his heart to become the Spider-Man he needed to be.

“At that time, Miles was easily the most exciting character in the Marvel Universe. Oddly enough, around the same time, I went to the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York City — and love it or hate it — all his art is about other people’s work,” Lord shared in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie book. “It made me like, ‘We could perhaps create a post-modern Spider-Man.’ So, we leaned into this idea of a post-modern Spider-Man in this environment that has multiple spider-people from all of the comics.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.

What do you think about Johnson’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!