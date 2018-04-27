Star Wars and Marvel Celebrate Paul Bettany’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Paul Bettany! The actor best known for voicing J.A.R.V.I.S. and playing Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and playing Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story turns 48 today, and both of the actor's hit franchises are celebrating his special day. The official account for Star Wars and Marvel UK & Ireland both took to Twitter today to honor Bettany.

Happy birthday to a man of many talents with superb tastes, Dryden Vos himself, @Paul_Bettany! pic.twitter.com/C81Sp6W8ig — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2019

Vision may have been born yesterday, but it’s @Paul_Bettany’s birthday TODAY! Send him greetings in the comments below... pic.twitter.com/SMowAFL5N3 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) May 27, 2019

Many fans commented on the tweets, sharing in their love for the actor.

"Happy Birthday Paul Bethany I Love All your Movies," @NatalieEngel11 wrote.

"Happy birthday @Paul_Bettany have a great day! I don't imagine that anyone else could play Vision as well as you can," @KatieHyde17 added.

"Dryden Vos is SO COOL," @ScoutTheTrooper shared.

"Happy birthday @Paul_Bettany!! You are one of the people who first got me into Marvel, I am so grateful for people like you who are on the Marvel team!!," @Lunathunder1 replied.

Despite his character dying in Avengers: Infinity War, Bettany is expected to return to the MCU as Vision in the upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Elizabeth Olsen. The streaming service will also include shows that focus on The Falcon and The Winter Solider starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and Loki starring Tom Hiddleston. Currently, the dates for the Marvel Studios series have not been announced, but Disney+ is expected to become available in the fall.

