Stranger Things Star Has a Crush on Spider-Man Star

Two major new releases this week are the third season of Stranger Things on Netflix and Spider-Man: Far From Home into theaters. It turns out there’s a slight connection between the two in the form of a celebrity crush. Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp partook in one of Wired’s “autocomplete interviews.” During the interview, the stars answered autocompleted questions from Google’s search bar. One of those questions was about Schnapp’s celebrity crush.

“I like Zendaya,” Schnapp said, referring to the actress who plays MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home. “She was just here, actually, and now I’m standing in her presence.” The stars had a good laugh about this admission, but Schnapp clammed up when Brown brought up Kate Upton.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home opened in theaters on Tuesday and is blowing past expectations at the box office. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave the film a 5-star review. He writes:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Stranger Things 3 arrived on Netflix on July 4th. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanagh gave the new season a 5-out-of-5 review, saying, “

“Stranger Things Season Three manages to both be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected, with its summer setting shifting from the confounding mysteries of the Upside Down and Dr. Brenner into an explosive and action-packed romp towards adulthood. Despite its rocky start, the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

What did you think of Spider-Man: Far From Home? How about Stranger Things 3? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters. Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix