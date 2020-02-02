The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer for Super Bowl 2020 Leaks

It looks like a trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is on the way. Thanks to Super Bowl Sunday, Fox affiliates across the land have started receiving listings for the commercials that will air during the Big Game. According to a leaker who’s since got their hands on the listing, Marvel Studios plans to unveil a thirty-second teaser for the series towards the end of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.

The original leak comes from Redditor u/GRUMPYbug12, who shared a snapshot of the commercial listing to r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers. The listing suggests the thirty-second The Falcon and The Winter Soldier teaser will air towards the end of the game, near the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

It’ll be the first video we’ve seen from any of the series Marvel Studios is currently producing for Disney+. Earlier this week, WandaVision star Paul Bettany suggested looks at the shows would be coming soon than thought. Using the same talking points in his interviews throughout the week at Sundance, Bettany went on to call WandaVision “f-cking bonkers.”

“Yes, I’m back for WandaVision… I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It’s beautifully written by and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it’s so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they’ll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to hit Disney+ later this year.

Upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

