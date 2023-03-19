Swarm's Chloe Bailey Is Ready to Be the X-Men's New Storm

Chloe Bailey is perhaps best known for collaborating with her sister for the duo Chloe x Halle. Though both have gone on to act in various projects, both appearing in Grown-ish in major roles, her sibling Halle is the one that's about to star in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Speaking with Collider in a new interview, and knowing what her sister has been up to the past few years, the outlet asked Chloe if there was an animated character she'd like to bring into live-action, and Marvel fans may like her answer, replying: "I don't know about a live-action, but I want to be Storm in Marvel, and Disney owns Marvel, so ..."

Bailey went on to praise her sister and her role in the Disney film, adding, "I'm so proud of my sister and I think it's all about the timing and when opportunities present itself to you, and she couldn't have been a more perfect Ariel. Her sweet, soft angelic voice, and that was perfect for her. And the right opportunity will find you. So just like Swarm, I was able to bring my music and tie that in and my love for thrillers and suspense."

This isn't the first time that Bailey has campaigned for the role of Storm. Last Halloween she revealed her costume for the spooky season was as the Marvel hero, one that inspired a lot of fans hoping she could land the role. Days later she reiterated it in another interview, saying: ""I've always wanted to be a superhero, and she's my favorite one, so you can fill in the blanks. She is just so fierce and sexy and strong — all of the things I want to be — and she's beautiful at the same time. And she doesn't take any sh-t."

What is Marvel Studios doing with the X-Men?

To date Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed anything about what they intend to do with the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least with the main team. There have however already been some teases for the characters. As fans recall Patrick Stewart reprised his role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Ms. Marvel TV series revealed that Kamala Khan is a "mutant" in the MCU rather than an Inhuman. The Black Panther sequel also made sure to note that Namor was a mutant as well.

Before any main X-Men team even appears in the MCU though, Marvel Studios is scheduled to produce and release a third Deadpool movie in the not-too-distant future. Ryan Reynolds will return to play the Merc with a Mouth in the movie, flanked by former X-Men star Hugh Jackman who will once again play Wolverine on the big screen.

(Cover Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)