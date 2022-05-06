Taika Waititi on Possibility of Thor 5

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder recently wrapped principal photography ahead of its 2022 release, with the cast going their own ways for the next few months until reshoots inevitably pick back up. Despite the largest portion of the film already in the can, Thor helmer Taika Waititi isn't looking to the future just quite yet. In one recent interview, the Oscar-winning filmmaker played coy on whether or not he'd be returning to the Thor franchise in a post-Love and Thunder world.

Speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi said "Who knows?" when asked whether or not Marvel Studios would move forward with a fifth Thor feature.

"Who knows if we do another one after this, but I definitely feel like we put everything — every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character — into this film. I couldn't be happier with it," the director told the paper.

His latest comments match the sentiment he shared right after the studio announced the film had wrapped. Then, Waititi called the project his "craziest film yet."

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared earlier this month. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

