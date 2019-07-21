Taika Waititi Teases Natalie Portman’s Return in Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still reeling over all of the exciting announcements made during last night’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. One film that got a lot of attention during the event was Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time an MCU character has gotten a fourth installment to their respective franchise. Lots of exciting information was revealed, including the fact that Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are both on board. One piece of news that shocked audiences was that Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster, and taking up the Thor mantle. The film’s director, Taika Waititi, took to Twitter today to bask in the exciting news:

“Love & Thunder… 2021,” he wrote with heart and lighting emojis.

Many people commented on the post with some requests for the film:

“Bring back Mark Mothersbaugh for the soundtrack,” @mcuwaititi asked.

“Taika, can we please get some Beta Ray Bill too?,” @SjwspiderM wondered.

“Make it gay,” @ky_sheriff replied. (Thankfully, it’s already been confirmed that Valkyrie will get to embrace her bisexuality in the film.)

There were also multiple requests for this to be included:

If this line isn’t in the film, I’m going to be disappointed. pic.twitter.com/Jxv3YMLFi7 — Daniel Meersand (@DanMeersand) July 21, 2019

In a previous interview, Avengers: Endgame co-writer, Christopher Markus, spoke about Thor’s journey and praised Waititi for what he did for the character:

“He got re-toned by Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok, and that was a gift to us,” he explained. “Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” he explained. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that all came about.”

Are you excited to see Jane Foster take up the Thor mantle? Tell us in the comments!

