Taika Waititi Included Space Goats in Thor to Prank James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The inclusion of space goats in Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi was because he wanted to prank James Gunn during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Those space creatures are named Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, the Asgardian goats that can fly and pull Thor's chariot across the Nine Realms. Fans got a glimpse of the space goats in the trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder, and will apparently get to see more of them in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Chris Pratt, who plays Guardians leader Star-Lord, revealed how the Love and Thunder director introduced Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder just to prank James Gunn.

When Chris Pratt was asked about the space goats on the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet, he jokingly told the story of how they made it into the film. "We got space goats. I remember Taika was like, I won't do his impression, but he just wanted to stick James with some goats," Pratt told Marvel on the red carpet. "He was like, 'I've rewritten the script, mate, and I decided to put some goats in there and see what he's going to do with them.' So James has to pick up where Taika left off and he stuck us with some space goats."

Thor: Love and Thunder takes place before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks likely that Chris Hemsworth and Thor's goats will make an appearance in the James Gunn-directed film. Pratt was next asked if it's normal for a director to plant seeds for another director to deal with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Typically no, but I guess Taika kind of plays by his own set of rules, you know what I mean?" Pratt laughed." He started to reveal a possible spoiler but stopped himself before leaking any details. "He did that with... you'll see. There are a few things that he did that I think were an inside joke to play on James. And you know, it's a bit of that improv world where you see what you can roll with, give and take, and the sort of culture of comedy."

It's unknown how big of a role the Guardians of the Galaxy will have in Thor: Love and Thunder, but trailers and TV spots have shown the superhero team interacting with Hemsworth's God of Thunder during a battle on an alien planet.

Are you ready to see what James Gunn does with the space goats in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.